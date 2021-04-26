By B Bruce Bwalya

PLEASE MY PRESIDENT, I AM SORRY I CAN NO LONGER BE SILENT!

President HH has been telling us not to publicize the many projects he has been doing for people all over the country but I am sorry I will start disclosing because people have a very wrong wrong picture about this man…

HH has built a lot of schools, clinics, bridges, etc for our people all over the country but no one publicises them because he instructed us NOT to be telling people….

The man is doing a lot using his own personal money but only people very close to him know….

I am sorry My PRESIDENT, enough is enough!! Let people know what you are doing for many poor Zambians…..

The sad part is that even in the communities where he is doing these works, people don’t even know that it is HH who is providing for them.

The same way he built and created jobs for our people through Mukuba Mall in Kitwe which Edgar Lungu commissioned without knowing who the 80% shareholder is, East Park Mall near University of Zambia, the same way he creates jobs in the country through ShopRite, Game-Stores, Zambeef, etc, HH has built a lot of Clinics, Schools, Markets, boreholes, etc.

Here is a newly constructed clinic in Katete district of Eastern Province…. The clinic is in Kawalala village where people used to travel miles to access health care under trees.

May God continue to bless this humble man called HH.