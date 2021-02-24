By CIC PF Reporter.

PLEASE PLEASE VOTE FOR PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU IN AUGUST IF YOU WANT KWACHA TO BE AS LOW AS K5 APPEALS DORA SILIYA.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Dora Siliya has appealed to the Petauke Residents to help out and ensure that President Lungu is voted back to ensure that Kwacha is as low as K5.

She was speaking this at the function where she donated various items that also included money, facemasks, freezits, tomatoes and cooking oil.

” For Kwacha to appreciate to as low as K5 against the US Dollar there is need to ensure that Lungu wins and wins big you will see Kwacha gaining so against the US Dollar and Petauke residents as well as many Zambians will benefit a lot.

Ms Siliya said .