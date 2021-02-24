By CIC PF Reporter.
PLEASE PLEASE VOTE FOR PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU IN AUGUST IF YOU WANT KWACHA TO BE AS LOW AS K5 APPEALS DORA SILIYA.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Dora Siliya has appealed to the Petauke Residents to help out and ensure that President Lungu is voted back to ensure that Kwacha is as low as K5.
She was speaking this at the function where she donated various items that also included money, facemasks, freezits, tomatoes and cooking oil.
” For Kwacha to appreciate to as low as K5 against the US Dollar there is need to ensure that Lungu wins and wins big you will see Kwacha gaining so against the US Dollar and Petauke residents as well as many Zambians will benefit a lot.
Ms Siliya said .
Ba Dora, don’t take people of Petauke for granted. They have brains to analyse economic issues. They are not your doormats.
Can you please, please bring the dollar just to K17 not K5 if you are not day dreaming.
PF bringing dollar to K5 is wishful thinking or day dreaming.