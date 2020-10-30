By Chilufya Tayali

PLEASE PRAY FOR ME, I AM GOING THROUGH A LOT RIGHT NOW, PF IS LETTING ME DOWN

================

Of course I don’t delude myself into thinking that life on Earth is easy because I have had to suffer for almost everything, but at times I just can’t understand, or I find it difficult to accept certain things, thereby I suffer deep down my heart.

For example I can’t understand how a ruling party with 90 MPs failed to pass a bill when they have 13 Independent with 62 Opposition MPs.

Surely, how can you fail to get 30 MPs among 75 MPs (Independent plus Opposition)?

I don’t accept failure in my life, but BaPF, you have made me fail with you.

Honestly you have no excuse, because you had all this time to win the entire UPND camp to your side, if not, to get half of them.

I have spent the whole night thinking, and one of the questions I asked myself is:

“Suppose I was in Parliament as an opposition, with the current relationship I have with PF, would I have voted with them on Bill 10?”

The answer is “Yes” and “No”,

“Yes” because there a number of good clauses which I would have loved to see go through but “No” because I am not 80% happy or confident with the PF, because they are lukewarm.

It is difficult to be sure with BaPF, because some of them are not even PF or true supporters of President Lungu but they are there, even in State House, because of the paycheck.

I doubt some of those working with President Lungu would pledge confidence and loyalty, like Dickson Jere does to Rupiah Banda, after President Lungu is out of State House.

It’s nice to have a friend who you can relay on, not friends who pick your calls when it suits them.

I am very sure a lot of UPND members would easily side with the PF if only they had given them confidence that they are friends they can trust.

Just think of Given Lubinda for example, who can trust that man, yet he was the one who was supposed to lead the way to make Bill 10 go through.

The leader of Govt business in Parliament must also be ingenious when it comes to pass contentious Bills, but who does the VEEP interact with?

I know Brain Mundubile tried his level best, but I can’t spare him too, because he should have had clear names of who was voting with them among the opposition and secured them.

President Lungu is not in Parliament, but how much did he put pressure on his people starting with the Minister of Justice, Freedom Sikazwe and Chris Zumani Zimba?

From what I know, I doubt if President Lungu trusted Given, but why did he keep him there till the end? He (ECL), has to be blamed as well, because Given raised a red flag, right from the start, yet he was allowed to lead the process.

I can go on on this issue but like I said, I have a lot to think about which I may not have to if PF was more consolidated and coherent, maybe my wife would even be home.

I am honestly very upset, but at least the Christian hypocrisy of saying “Zambia is a Christian Nation” has been thwarted a bit. I hate how you use religion to advance your political agendas.

You should thank God that at times I have to put up with you because I need the crumbs falling off your tables, otherwise I would be your Kambwili number 2.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!