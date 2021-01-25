PLEASE PROTECT OUR PASTORS IN THIS PANDEMIC

For some days now I have been holding back. The fact that I am speaking using Zambia, the issues I am raising are Global and we need to pay attention.

The question most Zambians are asking is; “why are our Catholic Priests and Pastors dying every day?”.

And some spiritualize the response by saying the Pastors & church is under attack by the devil. This is over-simplifying of a very deep & complex virus at hand.

When I tested positive to covid19/on the 5th of January, 2021 I announced it. That was intentional & deliberate so that people don’t come to my house while I am hiding my covid19 status. I allow myself to be vulnerable in order to connect & minister to others.

And from the 5th – 25th January today no outsider (sorry to use that word) has entered our house except a qualified nurse.

As a Pastor myself, I have my Pastor. My Pastor didn’t have to jump on the plane to come to Cape Town to lay hands on me.

That doesn’t make my spiritual parents any less Pastoral. On the contrary without entering our house and layings hands on me, they have been a strong support structure.

Ministering to me on the phone, and hearing the words, ” son we are just gonna pray with you”. I close my eyes with a phone on my ears and believe that God hears prayers even from a distance.

Just because I am going ‘down’ with covid19 doesn’t mean I should go down with my pastor, and every member of the Church.

THE CLERGY IN HARMS’ WAY

At the beginning of the pandemic Italy lost alot of Priest to coronavirus. In fact they had a grave just for Priests.

My background is Catholic. And I understand that Priests are often called to hospitals especially when it’s clear the patient is about to die to perform those final rites.

These final rights includes the administration of the Eucharist.

And the Priest is also required to minister at the funerals.

Similarly the non-catholic clergy are expected by the christian community to turn up at the house in case of sickness & to visit those in hospitals.

This is putting our clergy in harms’ way.

Some clergy know the danger of being in close proximity with those who have covid19, yet they are scared to refuse to lay hands on the sick because the christian community will label them not to have faith or that they are not pastoral.

A child vented on social media how that the Mother sneaks out of the house to attend an under-cover Church during this level 3 lockdown in South Africa. Since the Churches are not allowed to meet this pastor secretly holds church services.

“Anyone, then, who knows the good he ought to do and doesn’t do it, sins” (James 4:17)

The ethical or moral issues are not all stipulated in a piece of legislature. But I know that when I have a seat on the train, and an elderly person is standing next to me, my conscience will not allow my butts to be comfy and comfortable when an elderly man is uncomfortable.

I stand Up, so the elderly person can seat down.

Similary to a pregnant woman even younger than me, or a mother carrying a baby in her arms standing, I forget about my rights for a train seat to allow a mother to take my seat.

When the label says poison, and I go ahead and drink, it’s suicide.

My train ticket doesn’t oblige me to give up a seat for nobody, but I know the right thing to do, and if I don’t, I sin.

The Pastor/Bishops putting their lives in covid19 harms’ way to please the congregants is not an act of selfless service, but suicide!

ACTION STEPS

Congregants should Protect their Pastors by encouraging Pastor not to come to the house or hospital, but to pray on the phone, WhatsApp, video calls, Zoom etc.

God knew and allowed this level of technology to be in place before the Pandemic.

Pastoral care is available, but not the way we know it. Encourage your Pastors to Pray for you without coming to you.

You know that to stop the spread of coronavirus we ought to #maskUp, #socialdistance #washyourhands, & #sanitize.

Physical Pastoral care is important and comforting under normal circumstances.

But with covid19 its business unusual. We are in a pandemic, let us do things differently. A living dog is better than a dead lion.

I remember having an attack. I phoned work and my manager said, “Lawrence, that sounds like a heart attack. Go see a Doctor”.

Hurried to the private Doctor after conducting tests he asked me what I do. I said I am a Pastor.

He said to me, “if you want to Preach, take care of your health”.

However, it turned out that it was just a strain that the tablets took care of. But I still remember a medical doctor drawing a parallel line between my health & pastoral care.

Even a living dog is better than a dead lion. What use are our Pastors when they are dead because of carelessness?

I know that my experience with covid19 and recovering from home is different to those who recover from the hospital.

For most families the day they drop their loved ones at the hospital is the last time they are seeing them.

Days latter they are called to be informed that their loved ones have passed away.

How do you cope with the fact that covid19 related deaths provides very little closure?

In most cases our families are bigger than 50 people. How do you pick the 50 from 200 relatives?

For anyone who has been admitted in hospital we looked foward to visiting hours when friends and relatives come to see us.

And staying at the bedside until the nurses shout “visiting hours are over!”

This covid19 is harsh, cruel and inhumane. Imagine the pain of dying alone without a loved ones squeezing your hands on your bedside? Imagine!

But this is our reality, our cross to carry at this time. This is not permanent, the storm will be over. And our Pastors will be alive to offer Pastoral care.

My point is; volunteer and say to Pastor, “stay home pastor, you can pray for us on the phone. We know you love us, but we want to protect you to be alive to declare the oracles of God”

The second action step is to offer support to our Pastors. Local Churches are at different levels economically. While some local churches have deeper reserves to fall back to pay for the building and stipends to Pastors, some are on the verge of closing down!

I am awake to the fact that many people inside and outside Church are financially affected.

Many have lost jobs while others are working for half or quater salary. But for those who are still earning continue to contribute to your local church financially even if we not physically meeting.

This enables the oil to be refreshed and the fire rekindled. So that when we have beaten this beast, we can return to our places of worship.

The reality is that in this period, many have failed to keep up with rentals and lost the places of corporate worship. So whether it’s tithing or offering or contributions whatever you call it, keep doing it.

The loss of income has been a major conversation among pastors and some blaming the governments for closing or limiting attendance in services.

But how did we teach the Church to give only when they are physically present?

We errored when we used physical meetings to manipulate, deceive, guilty trip members to give.

But in absence these tricks & manipulations can’t work. When we go back to physical meetings teach Biblical Giving, not a Prosperity Gospel. Prosperity Gospel is not sustaining, it limits.

The local church member’s obligations should not stop because the temple is burnt down.

With or without physical meetings, keep your pledge.

Many Churches preached live via social media even before the pandemic. Except now you preach to an empty auditorium, and minister to people beyond your local church.

Online services obviously require data. I am often amazed how our members can buy data to follow the latest scandalous minister in a sex video, or follow the charlatans exposing charlatans in a 3 hour long & repetitive live Facebook but don’t have data for listening to a sermon.

But I also know some people can’t afford data. We have many ways to go around that. Record both video & audio.

Sermons must be straight to the point but still anointed. Stop chasing rabbits in your sermon pastor, data depletes.

In conclusion; Chaplains, Pastoral Care, and healthcare services are risking their own lives to save lives.

However Pastors must know we are not medical practitioners, we are Gospel Preachers. Step aside, and allow medical practitioners to do their work, and we can continue our Pastoral care technologically.

Please keep them (us) in Prayer especially Pastor as we adjust to the new way of doing ministry.

We also need to answer the question; why are our Clergy dying like a chitemene system every single day? What is it they are doing that exposes them to danger? And how can we help them to keep up the good work without putting their lives in danger?

I survived coronavirus. This thing is deadly. Please Protect Our Pastors, Parish Priests, Chaplains from being prey to the Pandemic.

Pastor, we want you alive on the other side of the pandemic. Exposing yourself to the virus is not spiritual, it’s stupidity.

If the price we shall pay is no income, evicted from church buildings then let it be. Living we can rebuild, dead we are doomed!

#ConversationsWithLife #ProtectOurPastorsFromThePandemic

#WeShallBeatThisTogether

Lawrence Musunte

