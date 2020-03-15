They say it’s darkest before dawn, it doesn’t ring more true than for the nation of Zambia.

Like a woman with birth pains, the nation experiences excruciating pain before the birth of a new time, a time of hope, a time of peace, a time of unity, a time of justice, a time of prosperity and a time when the people finally set aside trivial differences of ethnicity and regionalism that have divided the nation for decades.

A time comes when the nation’s ethnic diversity shall no longer be used as a wedge to divide the people and set them one against the other.

Instead the rich diversity of the 72 peoples that God has placed on his land will become a source of strength and celebration, each considered equal and each playing a pivotal role to achieve a common prosperity.

In each of the 72 peoples, God has placed a unique skill and talent in each that the other does not have but the other needs.

To achieve prosperity, they will have to work in tandem with each other just like body parts do, for the mouth to feed, the hand has to give it the food.

The one placed in the north toils the soil to grow the maize that the one in the south will eat, the one in the south raises the livestock that the one in the north will eat, the one in the north west mines the mineral that will provide the wealth for the trade to take place while the one in the west and the one in the east also toils the soil to provide a different variety of crop that the others cannot grow.

Together and jointly they become a functioning unit, a family, a society and a nation.

In 485 days time, the sun will rise in the east. Zambians from all walks of life will wake up to a new day, a day of judgement but also a day of hope and opportunity to chart a new future.

From north to south, east to west, Zambians from all corners of the country will line up in Long queues to render judgment.

Judgment on the fire tenders.

Judgment on Mukula.

Judgment on Bill 10

Judgment on the economy

Judgment on load shedding

Judgment on fuel prices

Judgment on mealie meal prices

Judgment on the FIC report

Judgment on the 49 houses

Judgment on high taxes

Judgment on political violence

Judgment on corruption

Judgment on the erosion of human rights

Judgment on unemployment

Judgment on the Kwacha

Judgment on tribalism

Judgment on incompetency

Judgment on debt

Judgment on cost inflated projects

Judgment on cadreism

By the time the sun sets in the west at 6PM, a verdict would have been rendered.

Within 48 hours, a verdict of GUILTY on the incumbent will be read out.

He will be required to leave the seat immediately and Zambians will install another leader of their choice, a leader of national consensus and a unified government of Zambians of all walks of life, coming together to deliver the nation from a pit of evil and drive the nation into prosperity and unity.

485 days it is, do not lose hope, do not despair, a new day is coming 💥💥💥🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲

Copyright @ NDC MEDIA 15.03.2020