Three children from the same family of Kabushi Township in Ndola have died after eating poisoned rice.

Heartbroken mother of the children, Naomi Malunga says the deceased who went to play at the neighbour’s place were offered rice which was poisoned.



She says after consuming the rice, her children suddenly fell ill and started vomiting, and were later taken to the clinic where they were pronounced dead.

Police confirmed that one of the neighbour’s children, a girl cooked the rice and wanted to add some spices to it. She mistakenly got some poisonous substances which she thought was spices then added to the rice. She then served for her dad, but when he tasted it he felt something was wrong and immediately told her daughter to throw the rice away.



Unfortunately, when the girl wanted to throw the rice away, the 3 girls from the neighbour saw her and stopped the girl and suggested that the rice be given to them. That is how they all consumed the rice and three other girls from same compound also joined them in eating,making it six girls in total.Three died,whilst two others were treated at a clinic and discharged after a week, whilst one is still recuperating at a named hospital.



So sad. Condolences and may the soul of the children Rest In Peace!