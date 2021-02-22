POLICE have disclosed that it conducted searches on various premises in some parts of the country last week.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told Mwebantu in a statement that among the premises was a household in Shibuyunji District.

Mrs Katongo said the search was conducted by police officers from Police Service Headquarters and was not limited to Shibuyunji but various other places.

She said police are by law mandated to conduct a search on any premises or person on reasonable suspicion that anything which is necessary in the criminal justice system may be found.

Mrs Katongo further said the operation was not aimed at harassing or persecuting any individual as reported in some sections of the media.

“On the day the search was conducted in Shibuyunji, police had simultaneous searches. We want to put it clear that the operation was not aimed at harassing or persecuting any individual as it is being reported in some sections of the media,” she said.

This follows some media reports suggesting that police raided opposition Hakainde Hichilema’s relative in Shibuyunji.