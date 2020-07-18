

By Lomphande Phiri

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia has advised police to deal with lawlessness within the law and avoid brutality in their operations.

This follows the beating up of three PF cadres who forced their way into the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya was appearing.

Gears Initiative Zambia Executive Director, Macdonald Chipenzi in an interview with Phoenix News explains that much as their decision to discipline political carders is welcome, police should not abuse their powers in handling erring persons but exercise professionalism.

Mr. Chipenzi feels that what police did at the magistrate court should be condemned as it was brutal use of force and unethical.

