By Patricia Male

Police have allegedly taken full responsibility of the abduction of a well-known Choma resident and UPND member, Tom Silwiindi from his residence yesterday.

However, Mr. Silwindi’s whereabouts remain unknown as police have refused to disclose his location.

Four unknown people yesterday abducted Mr. Silwiindi from his residence and his whereabouts still remain unknown after four unidentified but gun carrying males got him from Kozo area of Choma at gunpoint before bundling him in a white double cab Toyota Hilux vehicle in the presence of his family.

Disclosing the development to Phoenix News, Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has wondered why Mr. Silwiindi was abducted at gun point like a criminal and why police are refusing to disclose his whereabouts so that he can have representation and access to other amenities.

Mr. Mweetwa has since given police up to the close of today to disclose the whereabouts of Mr. Silwiindi failure to which he will organize mass demonstration to call for the victim’s release.

And when contacted for a comment, Southern Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu refused to comment on the matter and referred all queries to Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo whose mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS