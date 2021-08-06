BREAKING NEWS

POLICE AND PF CONTINUE THEIR INTIMIDATION AND LAWLESSNESS AS THEY LOCK UP UPND NORTH WESTERN PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN ON FLIMSY CHARGES

UPND Provincial chairman Col. Wishikoti Katambi (retired) and Provincial secretary Mr. Kalubankwa have been locked up and detained at Solwezi Central Police station after being interrogated for close to three hours.

This is after the chairman and his team had a successful tour of Province where he was meeting party structures.

The police are claiming that Col. Katambi was inciting violence what ever that means.

As a party we are aware that all this is being done to instill fear after sensing a terrible defeat on 12th August.

We shall not relent until every vote is counted and Hakainde is ushered to state house.

All members and the structure are urged to remain calm as the matter is being attended to.

Issued.

Emmanuel Samapimbi

Information and publicity Secretary North Western Province.