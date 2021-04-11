KABWE Central constituency Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube has written to Central province commissioner of police, Chola Katanga complaining that he was harassed by police officers during the Patriotic Front (PF) general conference in Kabwe.

Mr Ngulube said he was harassed by police together with his professional assistant at Nkrumah University during the PF’s general conference.

However, a video has emerged on social media showing Mr Ngulube differing with some police officers while describing the incident as b**t.

He also alleged that some police officers were after his life.

And in his letter addressed to the commissioner of police, Mr Ngulube alleges that Kabwe district commanding officer Lemekani Chirwa instructed his officers to hound him out of the conference hall for unknown reasons.

He said the incident happened shortly after his name was announced as a newly ratified member of the PF central committee member.

Mr Ngulube lamented that the action by police was also extended to his professional assistant Thandizo Banda, who he said was accused of of filming the deliberations in full view of the senior party members.

“The latest of many instances of police harassment on me under the command of Mr Chirwa happened at Nkrumah University during the PF general conference , when he instructed his officers to hound me out of the conference for unknown reasons which almost disrupted the smooth flow of the conference,” reads the letter in parts.