POLICE ARREST 10 MURDER SUSPECTS LINKED TO THE HACKING TO DEATH OF THREE POWER TOOLS WORKERS IN LUAPULA

POLICE in Chiengi have arrested ten suspects in connection with the gruesome murder three Power Tools workers who were hacked to death by a mob on suspicion of being ritual killers.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told Mwebantu in the early hours of today, Friday, 28th February, 2020, Police in Chiengi of Luapula Province arrested ten (10) suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of three (3) Power Tools employees, who were murdered by a mob on 21st February, 2020, around 0300 hours at Kazembe Village in Chiengi District.

She said the suspects were apprehended in an operation conducted between 01 00 hours and 03 00 hours.

“They are all detained in police custody charged with murder.” She said.