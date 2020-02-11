Police have arrested 13 people suspected of using poisonous chemicals to gas homes on the Copperbelt and Lusaka.

Acting Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso has confirmed this at a press briefing in Lusaka.

And some houses in Lusaka’s Matero Constituency have suffered gassing by unknown people which have are causing various irritations, vomiting, diarrhea and itching.

Jerina Kaumba one of the affected has explained that the criminals attacked them and gassed all the houses within the neighbourhood.