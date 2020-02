POLICE ARREST 14-YEAR-OLD CHILD WHO GASSED NORTHMEAD PRIMARY SCHCOOL

POLICE have arrested a 14-year-old boy of Luangwa Compound in Lusaka who they say went to North mead Primary School and sprayed a chemical substance in a Grade 7 classroom this afternoon.

Four pupils were affected by the gassing were taken to Shimuzi Clinic in Garden compound for treatment.

(Credit: Caption by Kalemba and Picture by Millennium Radio)