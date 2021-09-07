POLICE ARREST CADRES OVER RECEIPT AND CHARGE THEM FOR OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENSES
BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT
07TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 – On 07th September 2021 around 11:30 hours, police in Lusaka followed up a matter in which a receipt was seen trending on social media indicating UPND Intercity security and maketers community and a payment of K20.
Some youths were identified to be behind the issuance of the receipt and police managed to apprehend one of them identified as Stanley Phiri aged 36 years while three other suspects escaped but were later arrested.
They have been identified as John Bombek aged 34, Charles Mulenga aged 40 years and Mathews Mwape aged 35 years.
This occurred today Tuesday the 07th September 2021 at Intercity bus terminus. The suspects are detained for Obtaining money by false pretenses and will appear in court soon.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON
Let the law take its fullest course, HH says there are no sacred cows but these thought that were sacred goats. Kikikiki. Send them to prison as a deterrent to others.
No where in the police statement does it say UPND cadres but I guess this story is from the infamous Smart Eagles who apparently is championing the PF agenda to paint the Néw Dawn government black. The good news is that there is political will to get rid of thugs in markets and bus stops which the PF failed to do.