POLICE ARREST CADRES OVER RECEIPT AND CHARGE THEM FOR OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENSES

BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT

07TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 – On 07th September 2021 around 11:30 hours, police in Lusaka followed up a matter in which a receipt was seen trending on social media indicating UPND Intercity security and maketers community and a payment of K20.

Some youths were identified to be behind the issuance of the receipt and police managed to apprehend one of them identified as Stanley Phiri aged 36 years while three other suspects escaped but were later arrested.

They have been identified as John Bombek aged 34, Charles Mulenga aged 40 years and Mathews Mwape aged 35 years.

This occurred today Tuesday the 07th September 2021 at Intercity bus terminus. The suspects are detained for Obtaining money by false pretenses and will appear in court soon.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON