UGANDA – Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have arrested 21 people who were allegedly participating in a s3x party.

The spokesman of Kampala Police Metropolitan Area, Mr Patrick Onyango, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday October 11, said the party was taking place in a private house in Kireka, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District on Saturday, October 10.

According to Onyango, they got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the rare and illegal party would start.

“The party was taking place in a private house located in Kireka, Kira Municipality. Intelligence got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the party has started. Towards midnight, the police was notified that the s3x games had started and we swung in action.” Onyango said in a statement.

“We got the participants red handed. They have been arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus.” Mr Onyango added.



He said that the suspects will be taken to court on October 12.

It was further gathered that participants had to pay shs50,000 each for a VIP treatment whereas ordinary members had to part with shs30,000 to enter the sex party dubbed “ Be mine s3x party”

A phone number was provided where participants had to deposit money for attending the sex party where it had also been indicated that the shs30,000 included sex whereas the shs50,000 for VIPs also included a massage and what was termed as a “happy ending”.

At the house, several men and women dressed in only underwear were found with bottles of beer, whiskey and music as they enjoyed the party.