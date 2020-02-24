POLICE say nine more people have been arrested in connection with the ongoing gassing incidents in the country.

The latest arrest brings the number of those arrested to 25 after police announced on Saturday that 16 people had already been arrested.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo announced the arrest in a statement without giving further details.

“Police have apprehended nine (09) more suspects in connection with incidences of chemical spraying being experienced in some parts of the Country. This brings the total number of suspects connected to chemical spraying to 25,” stated Katongo.

BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT

LUSAKA, 24TH FEBRUARY, 2020 – Police have apprehended nine (09) more suspects in connection with incidences of chemical spraying being experienced in some parts of the Country. This brings the total number of suspects connected to chemical spraying to 25.

MEANWHILE, Police received a report of suspected chemical spraying at Libala’s Lusakasa Primary School in Lusaka alleged to have happened today 24th February, 2020 between 08 00 hours and 09 00 hours. It is alleged that a grade eight (08) class was gassed by unknown persons and that one teacher and a pupil were taken to a medical facility for examination.

It was also reported that after the pupils were told to knock off by School authorities, some concerned parents after receiving the report of alleged gassing at the school took their children to the medical facility in Chilenje for examination bringing the number of those examined at the Hospital to nine (09) as at 13 00 hours. We are still waiting for a report on findings from medical personnel.

In another development, a male adult of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province identified as John Mwango aged 40 of Chilongoshi Village in Chief Kambwali died after he was struck by lightning on 24th February, 2020 around 06 00 hours. The body is at St Paul’s Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Source: Kalemba