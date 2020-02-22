Police have revealed that 43 people have so far been killed in different parts of the country on suspicious of being behind gassing.

Meanwhile, Chingola police have arrested Elizabeth Mubanga Chirwa, the wife of popular musician Afunika, for circulating an audio that claimed that the Mulonga Water source had been poisoned.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has revealed during a press briefing that 23 people were left injured in different parts of the country after being attacked by mobs while 43 died.

And Kanganja further revealed that Ms. Chirwa was arrested and charged with seditious publication with intent to cause fear and alarm.

Ms. Chirwa, an employee of Airtel, has been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

Another Chingola resident, Jimmy Bwembya, 23, has been arrested for circulating a video that showed someone being murdered, purporting to be in Zambia when in fact not.