IMPERSONATION FRAUD ALERT

His real name is Patrick Phiri but for some months now, he has been going round scamming people across Eastern Province especially the business community off huge sums of money pretending to be Hon. Bowman Lusambo, MP.

Thanks to the hard working officers from the Zambia Police Service, this individual was over the weekend arrested in Petauke and later transferred to Chipata. He is facing several criminal charges and will appear in court soon.

On a number of occasions , this individual had been calling my friends, some cabinet colleagues and some business people with desperate pleas for financial assistance to apparently sort out some pressing financial issue or the other.

Sadly, some companies and individuals ended up falling prey to this fraud in the honest belief that they were extending their help to me.

I wish to sternly warn any other criminals that could be involved in the same scam that they will soon meet their Waterloo just like Patrick.

If any of you receive a phone call purporting to becoming from me and asking for financial assistance, please disregard it and immediately call ZICTA on 7070 to report such scams.

For those contemplating joining such fraud rings, know that the law will soon catch up with you and you shall be prosecuted for the offence of impersonation contrary to section 102(b) of the penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and for the office of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 309 of the penal, code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambi