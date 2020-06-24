POLICE ARREST CHIEF KATYETYE FOR WHIPPING SUBJECTS

By Watch Reporter

CHIEF Katyetye, Jeremiah Jasusi Mutambo and his retainer have been formally charged with assault.

This comes after they were reported to police by 19-year-old lreen Nanyinza who was caned together with her uncle.

According to Chete FM in Munchinga Province, on Sunday, lreen is said to have borrowed a bicycle from her uncle, Sigen Sinyinza, 25, so that she could buy beer from a nearby village.

After coming back, her uncle allegedly asked her to have sex with him as payment from using the bicycle.

lreen reported the issue to her mother who confronted the suspect and later informed the Chief about what happened.

According to a report by police, Chief Katyetye of the Tambo Speaking People in lsoka district, allegedly ordered his retainer Kelvin Njobvu to can both the uncle and his niece.

The case was reported to lsoka police station on Monday.

The Chief, 45, and his retainer were arrested on Tuesday after they reported themselves.

They have been released on bond but Police did not specify when they will appear in court.

Chief Katyetye declined to comment on the matter after he was contacted by Chete FM news.

The report did not say what action has been taken against the girl’s uncle.

Credit: Chete FM