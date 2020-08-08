Police arrest DEC officers for stealing Benylin

POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested two officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for stealing eight boxes of Benylin, a cough syrup, from a vehicle in transit.

Copperbert deputy commissioner of police Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the incident in Ndola and indicated two others have been arrested together with the DEC officers while two unknown persons are on the run.

It is alleged that the six hijacked a vehicle carrying the medical drugs from Kabwe going to Kitwe at Hillcrest filling station in Ndola after pretending that they were police officers.

Namuswa said the incident happened on June 23, 2020 at Hillcrest filling station.

He said the drugs were stolen from Geoffrey Mwenya, worth K32,700.

He identified the suspects as Elijah Chanda, a DEC officer from Kitwe office, Makondo Luyando, a DEC officer from Ndola and Nelson Tembo and Moses Mwansa of Kitwe.

“This case occured on June 23 this year at Hillcrest filling station in which Benylin was stolen from Mwenya. We have been investigating this case and on August 1, we carried out operations within our investigation and we managed to apprehend Tembo and we managed to apprehend a DEC officer from Kitwe, Chanda, and Makondo Luyando, a DEC officer from Ndola office. In the process of investigations on Thursday, we managed to apprehend Mwansa of Kitwe,” Namuswa said.

He said the four have been charged with robbery and released on police bond awaiting court appearance soon.

Namuswa said police are still looking for the other two involved in the crime.

“However, there are others whom we have not mentioned here who are at large, hoping that we apprehend them as soon as possible before the case goes to court,” said Namuswa, reports Daily Star Zambia.