POLICE ARREST, DETAIN UPND CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS IN LUKASHYA CONSTITUENCY

Police in Kasama have arrested and detained three UPND campaign officials after accusing them of malicious damage to property.

The arrested officials that include Deputy Secretary General in charge of politics Patrick Mucheleka, Campaign Manager for the Lukashya parliamentary by-election, Elias Mubanga and National IPS Samuel Ngwira were picked by the police in the early hours of Monday.

We deny that the arrested officials committed any of the criminal allegations the police are accusing them of.

This is nothing but a ploy by the PF to cause the suspension of the Lukashya by-election after failing to marshal the required support from the people in the area.

The suspicion is centered on the fact that the ECZ director Emly Sikazwe earlier hinted the idea of not only suspending the election in Lukashya but also disqualifying the candidates and parties causing violence.

It is a fact that the ruling party has continued violating all rules of practice in an election the situation believed to be fueling tension in the area.

The ruling party is not only distributing cash and other material resources in an effort to entice the voters but also destroying UPND posters and chitenge flags displayed.

Other than distribution of resources and cash, the ruling party has no message to offer to the people after failing to fulfill the campaign promises of 2016.

The area to this date remain under developed and this has made the people in the area not to believe and trust the ruling party anymore.

What is more hurting to the PF is a fact that Lukashya purported to be their bedroom, opened doors wide to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his parliamentary candidate Davies Mulenga aka BIG MULE.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*