POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 19-year-old boy who has been swindling organisations and individuals while posing as Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja on Social Media.

Aaron Luyako is now being charged personating a public Officer and Obtaining money by false pretences.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Luyako’s arrest follows investigations into a matter in which a fake Instagram account was opened in Kanganja’s name.

Katongo told #Kalemba that investigations revealed that the instagram account had been opened using mobile number 0972493805 by

Luyako, the fake police IG.

“The same mobile number was used to open other social media accounts on facebook and WhatsApp in the Inspector General’s names Kakoma Kanganja inviting members of the public to meet the Inspector General of Police. It was further revealed that the mobile number 0972495805 was also used to solicit money in the Inspector General’s name,” Katongo explained.

She said investigations aimed at establishing the owner of the mobile number led to Kalululushi where a Luyako was apprehended and was found in possession of a Handset and Subscriber Identification Card (SIM-cards) which are suspected to have been used to open the fake social media accounts and swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

“Various individuals and organizations were swindled of money amounting to K43, 290=00 between May, 2020 and January 2021,” Katongo revealed.

She said Luyako has been formally charged and arrested for Personating a Public Officer, Contrary to section 102 and Obtaining Money by False Pretences Contrary to Section 309 of CAP 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia and he will appear in court soon.

