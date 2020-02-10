Police in Kapiri Mposhi have this morning arrested Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo MP on an alleged claim of Defamation of the President.
He arrived at Kapiri Mposhi police with his lawyers a while ago.
It is not clear at this stage whether the MP will be given Police Bond or allowed to bail at the court.
Thank you to All Kapiri citizens and supporters who mobilized themselves to escort their MP. We appeal to everyone to remain calm, we will give you regular updates.
More details to follow.
Because of Bill 10 they are busy arresting MPs. MPs should be careful not fall into PF trap.
The President himself and his minions have defamed the entire Tonga clan and no one has been arrested!
Let’s get our laws right!
Defamation of the president is not a crime! Conversely, defamation of a King or Queen is a crime. Unless you are saying the President in Zambia is now a King but where have you heard kings being elected to office? Presidents will NEVER be Kings! They remain answerable to their bosses the citizenry! There is no President in the entire world who has been so severely defamed as Trump and yet no one gets arrested because that is what is expected in a Democracy! If you don’t want to be defamed, don’t run for public office! Let real Democrats vie for President! Release our MP!