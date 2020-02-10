Police in Kapiri Mposhi have this morning arrested Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo MP on an alleged claim of Defamation of the President.

He arrived at Kapiri Mposhi police with his lawyers a while ago.

It is not clear at this stage whether the MP will be given Police Bond or allowed to bail at the court.

Thank you to All Kapiri citizens and supporters who mobilized themselves to escort their MP. We appeal to everyone to remain calm, we will give you regular updates.

More details to follow.