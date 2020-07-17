POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Republican Progressive Party leader James Lukuku on allegations of defamation of the President.

Lukuku was apprehended at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex after Lusaka Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile on behalf of Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned the matter in which he is facing a charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race for allegedly inciting people to protest against the Chinese dominance in Zambia.

The RPP leader was apprehended at the entrance of the court building by three plain clothes police officers led by Aubrey Hamweene whilst leaving the court premises.

Lukuku’s lawyer Mulambo Haimbe confirmed that his client was apprehended at the Magistrates’ Court and is currently in detention at Chilenje police station.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Lukuku was currently in detention with regards to defamation of the President contrary to section 59 Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia but did not have further details with regards to the matter.