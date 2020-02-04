POLICE ARREST MONGU CENTRAL UPND MP FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE OF PROPERTY

MONGU Central UPND Member of Parliament Dr Mwilola Imakando has been arrested by police for malicious damage of property.

Dr Imakando allegedly damaged a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande area in Mongu District, a property of Ministry of General Education after suspicions that one of the UPND cadres was being held in there.

“It is alleged that Hon. Imakando whilst acting together with unknown persons went to the School and damaged window panes of a house at the School on suspicion that one of the UPND cadres was being held there,” Katongo confirmed to Mwebantu in a statement today.

She said after receiving the report, police moved in and apprehended the suspect and has been charged with Malicious Damage to Property contrary to section 335 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

And Katongo said Dr Imakando is scheduled to be bonded today and expected to appear in Court soon.

She said a manhunt for other suspects who are currently on the run has been launched.