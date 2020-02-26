By Chileshe Mwango

Police in Ndola have today arrested one person suspected to be one of the key people coordinating gas attacks that have shocked the country.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed the development to journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today saying facts connecting the suspect to the crime are so far unfolding well and is hopeful something positive will come out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo has disclosed that of the 26 suspects apprehended so far, two namely Brian Maipambe and Lazarus Mwape have been slapped with terrorism charges.

At the same briefing, Education Minister David Mabumba said a decision has not been made so far as to whether schools should be closed or not due to the gassing incidences taking place in schools, saying the current position of government is that learning will continue.

