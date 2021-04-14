POLICE ARREST CADRES THAT THREATENED CIVIL SERVANT
April 14, 2021 – Police have apprehended Charles Kakula aged 24 of Kamwala South in Lusaka in connection with a video circulating on social media platforms depicting purported Patriotic Front cadres hounding out from office a civil servant on political grounds.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka.
The suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter.
Danny Mwale
Deputy Police Public Relations Officer
Awe mwee!
Twachula no butekobu. Lord where did we go wrong? It is time to bring fire upon the evil doers. In the name of Christianity, even the Lord himself got furious by turning down tables in the temple and called king Herold a very strong name as Fox. There are ferocious wolves in this country who when not tamed well and vaccinated by removing them with a ballot on the 12 August, Zambia will be rabbitic and every one will suffer rabbis and no cure will be available. So Lord Jesus be closer and hear the cry of your people because we are now leaving like the Babylonians who forced the Israelites to sing a song in the foreign land. Our mother Zambia is under captivity.