POLICE arrest PF “national Commander”

POLICE in Lusaka have announced the arrest of Innocent Kalimanshi whom his followers regard as PF national commander.

Danny Mwale announced the arrest of the Chawama-based 40-year-old PF cadre saying he had been charged with Assault (OABH) contrary to section 248 and Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mwale said along with Kalimanshi, police had also arrested Nathan Phiri aged 43 of Kamwala South and Kepson Mwanza aged 56 of Chawama Compound who are also PF cadres for the same offense.

“Suspects are in Police custody awaiting court appearance,” stated Mwale.

