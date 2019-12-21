POLICE in Livingston have arrested musician and Anti-Corruption activist Pilato for unlawful assembly.

The 32-year-old has confirmed his arrest in a series of Facebook posts as he was being taken to Livingstone Central Police station.

He was picked up as he attended spoke a youth meeting they are calling a Youth Insaka.

“The officers have been instructed to charge me with unlawful assembly. They are now taking me to the livingstone central Police. I have been picked up again by the police but this time they came with cadres,” Pilato wrote.

Before being picked up Pilato wrote; “We have been allowed to CONTINUE with the YOUTH INSAKA….. We were told that someone called the police officers here to tell them that I was performing , so it’s official I will not be allowed to Perform here even if I wanted to.”