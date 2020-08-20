By George Zulu

Police Officers on the Copperbelt Province have arrested Socialist Party General Secretary Cosmas Musumali and other members conducting mobilization meetings in Kafulafuta District.

Confirming the arrest to the Watch Newspaper, party 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe said the act is a sign of cowardice and should not be accepted by all well meaning Zambians.

Dr. M’membe said it is unthinkable and unacceptable for the police to arrest his members when the PF are mobilizing without any impediments.

He explained that Dr. Musumali is on a countrywide tour to mobilize the party ahead of the 2021 general election, adding that he has a duty to visit party structures and take stock of what is happening.

Press Release

Statement of the Socialist Party on the arrest of Dr Cosmas Musumali and his comrades

The arrest of the General Secretary and First Vice-President of our party, Dr Cosmas Musumali, and his comrades in Kafulafuta on the Copperbelt this morning is unacceptable.

Our General Secretary has a duty to visit our party structures countrywide.

Those in the ruling party are all over holding meetings without regard for any restrictions and with total impunity. And they are even boasting and mocking the opposition about it – being the only ones mobilising.

There must be some fairness, justice and a level playing field if our multiparty political dispensation is to make sense and give our people real political choices. Otherwise, this will be like going into a boxing ring with your opponent’s hands tied behind his back. Can you really claim true victory in such unfair and unequal contest?

For them there’s impunity in all they do. But they are making an enormous mistake by failing to see the consequences of their intolerant and unfair approach to multiparty politics.

However, they shouldn’t forget that impunity is a hyena that has no ally or friend.

The system that they thrive in to subvert multiparty democracy and political plurality in our country, the will of the people and equality before the law is the same system that will come for their necks tomorrow.

We shouldn’t support any form of impunity; thrive in impunity; propagate impunity and grow impunity.

This government will not be here forever. Governments come and go. Even this President, no matter what he does, he will not be president forever.

We, therefore, demand the immediate release of Dr Musumali and his comrades without any charges of “conduct likely to disturb the peace” which don’t make sense legally or otherwise.

Issued by Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

Mwika Royal Village, Chinsali

August 20, 2020