Police in Kasama District of Northern Province have arrested three United Party for National Development -UPND- officials for unlawful assembly.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene, who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today, said the trio was arrested on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He named the arrested as Cephas Bwalya, 47, Elizaberth Mupandachulu 53 the UPND Provincial Vice Treasurer and Justin Mumbi, 46, who is UPND Provincial Youth Chairperson.

Details of the offence are that the trio, with 17 other UPND members, held a meeting at a named Lodge without following the Public Order Act guidelines.

Mweene also disclosed that the team did not follow the laid-down procedure of getting a permit from the Ministry of Health in the wake of the COVID-19.

The Police Commissioner has revealed that the trio has since been charged with two offenses of Unlawful Assembly and Restriction on Gathering contrary to Regulation Number 9 of Statutory Instrument Number 22 of 2020.

Mweene has since called on members of the public to be alert and report illegal gatherings to avoid the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

He also emphasised the need for people to heed to the call of avoiding public gatherings among other preventive measures.

-ZNBC