POLITICAL VIOLENCE reported at Matero Police Station.

Be informed that on 12/08/21 at 1730hrs police recieved a report of AGGRAVATED Robbery from Miles Sampa aged 51 of Lusaka who reported that he was attacked by a group of suspected political Caders who were armed with Machetes axes and Pistols.

The victim was hit with an axe on his back and sustained a deep cut. The same group stole from him a iphone and Samsung Note 10 altogether valued at K53,000=00 Incident occurred at around 1700hrs in George Compound when the victim who is a PF aspiring Candidate as MP for Matero Constituency was visiting his polling Agents in Matero Constituency.

Other victims who were attacked by the same assailants was his body Guard Gilbert Banda aged 32 of unknown house number George Compound and sustained some multiple cuts on the head.

A team of Police officers who were policing George Polling stations in Matero rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend Six 6 suspects namely (1) Male Biden Shaloba age 45 of house Number E46 Kanyama Compound who had a Pistol 9mm with 12rounds of Live Ammunitions.

also recovered from him are two bayonets, and an axe.(2) Male Rodrick Charles Sikongo age 31 of unmarked house Number George Compound (3) Male Charles Bwalya of Matero Township aged 38yrs,(4) M/Bright Kaputo aged 41 house number 198/8 George Compound (5) Obtain Munsaka aged 26 of unmarked house number George Compound (6) Male Ackim Bwalya aged 29 unknown house number Chunga Compound.

Suspects are in police custody