Police in Nakonde has arrested a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND), for allegedly firing a gunshot to scare suspected Patriotic Front cadres.

Charles Sinyangwe of Katozi village who is UPND 2016 Nakonde constituency losing parliamentary candidate was arrested yesterday after he fired gunshots to scare away suspected PF cadres.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the development to ZANIS in Nakonde today.

Eng Njase said the incident happened on Thursday, September 3, 2020, around 15:00 hours when the suspect in the company of about 30 other UPND members went to Katozi village to visit one of their members, Steward Simbule.

Eng Njase said the suspect fired gunshots in trying to disperse the alleged PF cadres who had followed them to the village.

The Police Chief said Sinyangwe was later searched and a brown pistol serial number B85941 and 4 rounds of ammunition was recovered from him.

He said the suspect has since been arrested and is currently in police custody awaiting to appear in court soon.

“We have in custody at Nakonde police station one UPND losing candidate in the 2016 parliamentary elections for Nakonde constituency, Charles Sinyangwe arrested for allegedly firing a gun shot to scare away PF cadres who had confronted him,” said Eng Njase.

Eng Njase added that police have further summoned leaders of the two parties, namely UPND and PF while investigations into the matter have continued.

