POLICE have charged and arrested United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka district information and Publicity Secretary Matomola Likwanya for proposing violence.

Likwanya 29 of house number C 137 Misisi compound was arrested on March 17, this year.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said in a statement that Likwanya was picked in connection with a video which went viral on social media on March 17, 2021 where he streamed live on his Facebook page with a group of people and violence was being proposed.

Mr Mwale said Likwanya also used derogatory statements against the Republican President.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found with a teaser and 23 UPND membership cards,” he said.

Mr Mwape said Likwanya is currently detained in Police custody