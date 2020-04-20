A-37 year old man of Maamba in Southern Province had murdured his wife by stabbing her on the left side of the neck using a kitchen knife.

The suspect identified as Paul Mayembe has since been arrested by police as he did not escape after the incident.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement to Mwebantu revealed that the incident happened this morning around 01:00 hours at Maamba new Township and is said to be as a result of a domestic dispute.

“Police who visited the scene found the body of the deceased lying on the bed facing upwards in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the left side of the neck,” Katongo said.

She said a blood stained kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in Maamba Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The suspect is in police custody. The deceased has been identified as Grace Mutale aged 36 of New township in Maamba District,” said Katongo.