Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed police officers across the country to ensure distributing of face masks which politicians are using to gather large crowds is not allowed.
Mr. Kanganja has observed with concern that some political party leaders are deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and health regulations under the guise of distributing face masks.
He says the said political parties are using such activities to gather large crowds which are turning out to be processions or rallies thereby contradicting the public health guidelines and suspension of huge gatherings by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- and the Ministry of Health.
The Inspector General of Police is also concerned that politicians are ignoring the guidance conducting door to door campaigns which only require three people to carry such an activity.
He regrets that regulating officers have allowed this to go on despite being outside the provisions of the law guiding the electoral process which he says some politicians have taken as a weakness.
Police IG Kanganja is a very mediocre character with no capacity to professionally run Zambia Police. He is incapable of reading and understanding the law. There is an invisible but known hand running the police. It is therefore not hard to see where the instructions to ban the distribution of COVID 19 masks are coming from. Edgar Lungu and his PF are very pained and very unsettled by HH’s very recent successful performance in Solwezi. They are actually very scared and they will do everything to keep HH from meeting his people. It is hard to imagine where and how Edgar Lungu and his PF army of criminal loyalists will hide if they lose these elections.