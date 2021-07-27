Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed police officers across the country to ensure distributing of face masks which politicians are using to gather large crowds is not allowed.

Mr. Kanganja has observed with concern that some political party leaders are deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and health regulations under the guise of distributing face masks.

He says the said political parties are using such activities to gather large crowds which are turning out to be processions or rallies thereby contradicting the public health guidelines and suspension of huge gatherings by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- and the Ministry of Health.

The Inspector General of Police is also concerned that politicians are ignoring the guidance conducting door to door campaigns which only require three people to carry such an activity.

He regrets that regulating officers have allowed this to go on despite being outside the provisions of the law guiding the electoral process which he says some politicians have taken as a weakness.