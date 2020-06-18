By Logic Lukwanda

National Democratic Congress -NDCLeader Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the latest development in the ministry of home affairs and the Zambia Police over the procurement of bicycles from India is clear exposure of corruption in the procurement system.

This follows the procurement of over 1,000 bicycles by the Zambian government from India at a cost of about USD 700,000 which were erroneously reported to have been donated by Japan, before the Japanese government denied making such a donation.

And Mr Kambwili says the mismatch in information between the Zambia police and the ministry of home affairs over the sourcing of the bicycles for use by poiice officers in their line of duty is a sign of using underhand methods in procuring public property.

Mr Kambwili tells Phoenix News that the bicycle deal is questionable and exposes shoddy deals in procurement by the ministry of home affairs.

The controversy surrounding the bicycle deal has prompted an apology by the Zambian government to Japan for earlier misinforming the nation that the bicycles were donated by Japan when in fact not.

