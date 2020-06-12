POLICE BICYCLES ARE DONATIONS FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN FOR VSU

Press release

The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to refute media speculations that Government has bought one thousand bicycles at a cost of US 700,000 with each bicycle costing U$ 700.00 in representation which is equivalent to K12,600 as fictitious, malicious and meant to malign and mislead Zambians.

The accurate information is that these bicycles were a donation from the Government of Japan to the Zambia Police Service to facilitate policing in places that cannot be accessed using motor vehicles.

The Inspector General of Police Mr Kaoma Kanganja, after the donation directed that the bicycles be distributed to all provinces under the Community Services Directorate to enable Victim Support Unit officers and other specialised units carry out sensitization programmes.

The allegation that Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed on behalf of Government to have bought the bicycles for the Police Service, is just the imagination of the author and the cost of the bicycles does not exist.

We wish to warn individuals and cliques with the habit of posting false and malicious articles on social media to desist from the practise as it amounts to criminality.

Furthermore, we advise members of the public to disregard the information with the contempt it deserves.

Chifuta Nephas, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Home Affairs

10th June, 2020 Lusaka.