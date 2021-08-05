POLICE BLOCK MUTATI FROM CAMPAIGNING AND THREATEN BRUTAL ARREST

Some overzealous police officers believed to have been under political instruction have blocked a UPND Alliance team from campaigning in Roan Constituecy on the Copperbelt.

A delegation of UPND Alliance partners led by Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati had their procession of distributing facemasks blocked in Mpatamatu area of Roan Constituecy by police.

An overly charged police officer is seen approaching President Mutati aggressively despite him repeatedly calling on supporters to stand down and remain calm to avoid a degeneration of the incident.

President Mutati then had to call off the mask distribution and pandemic sensitization exercise after police threatened to brutally arrest him.

President Mutati wondered why a civil servant dressed in police uniform could behave in that manner against him when he has never been an aggressor or instigator of violence.

President Mutati expressed worry that his constitutional right to associate and freely move in his own country was being infringed upon by people mandated to uphold law and order.

He said Zambians have it to themselves to decide on Thursday next week whether to vote for a regime that delights in oppressing other citizens rights or one that will uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights under the leadership of UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema and partners.

President Mutati is on the Copperbelt alongside NDC President Joseph Akafumba and MDC Deputy Secretary General Ambassador Joyce Musenge among others campaigning for the UPND Alliance.

-Munati Television