Kapiri MP Stanley Kakubo wrote…
POLICE BLOCK KAPIRI MPOSHI MP
Good Morning,
Today I am scheduled to deliver 60 pockets of cement to our marketeers at Lubuto in Lunchu Ward, however, the police have surrounded the market and blocked the road leading to the market.
We recently erected a market shelter for the marketeers and they need cement to finish the contruction works so that the project is completed before the rainy season.
Further, we have already sunk a new borehole at the market and put taps at different points and this system is serving the community very well.
Herewith photos of current situation at the market. You can also the dilapidated market that our women are currently using and the newly constructed one that the PF don’t want us to complete for our people.
We find this action by police as intimidation, it’s unnecessary, Members of Parliament should be allowed to carry out their duties within the confines of the law, although we sympathise with police because of the immense pressure they are under but it would be honourable for them to respect the laws of the land by not allowing themselves to be used by individuals who want to block opposition MP’s from carrying out their official duties in their constituencies, Zambians chose democracy in 1991 for a reason.
Aluta Continua!
