By Bruce Tembo

05/06/20

Police this afternoon blocked UPND intra party Ward elections in Chikumbi, Katuba Constituency citing Covid 19 restrictions, sources revealed. Police vehicles with a combined team of Police and PF cadres drove to the site of the meeting and told the participants to leave immediately.

Last week a horde of about 300 chanting PF cadres held a huge meeting and elections at the same venue with a heavy police presence that offered security to the delegates. A week ago, UPND Chairman for elections who’s also Mazabuka UPND Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo held a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to express concern at the selective application of Covid 19 rules by the Zambia Police against the UPND through out the Country, when the ruling party was being allowed to conduct elections.

Nkombo informed Kampyongo that the UPND had given sufficient instructions to its supporters to strictly observe Covid 19 health guidelines in a situation President Lungu described as the ‘New normal’, which appear to only favour the PF.