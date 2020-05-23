By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police in Ndola have blocked the opposition UPND from holding their district intra-party elections despite approving the meeting.

A check at the UPND Ndola district office found heavy police presence in full riot gear.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has revealed to phoenix news that police received instructions last night not to allow the upnd meeting to go ahead.

Ms. Katanga further stated that there is no need for the upnd to go ahead with the meeting of more than 100 people without following health guidelines put in place by the ministry of health to prevent the spread of covid-19.

But UPND Ndola district Spokesperson David Zimba says the action by the police to stop the meeting is illegal.

