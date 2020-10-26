POLICE CALL OUT UPDATE

By Mubita C Nawa

Today at 10:02am I arrived at Zambia Police Force headquarters with lawyers.

I was interviewed on a call-out in an investigation regarding the issuance of multiple NRCs to individuals.

The police reiterated that I was not a suspect by a possible witness in a case regarding the same.

We answered all their questions for today and assured them that they can call on us anytime. We further told the police that they are not our enemies but criminality and corruption where our true enemies.

We thank the police for the invitation and we look forward to any further invitations and we hope the professional conduct displayed today shall continue.

I left the police station at 11:30am. Thanks a million to our legal representation, family support and all our friends.

The journey continues for a better Zambia with equal opportunities and rights for all.

Kindest regards.

MCN