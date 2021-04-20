Police charge Mukuni’s wife with abduction

POLICE have charged Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica Munsaka Siloka Mukuni with abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

She is currently detained at Woodlands Police Station after being picked up from Livingstone yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed that Veronica has been jointly charged with Fines Malambo, Ackson Sejani, Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda.

“Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of Abduction contrary to section 253 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” Katongo explained in brief statement.

