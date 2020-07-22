By Watch Reporter

POLICE in Muchinga Province have finally charged a 28 year old police officer who announced his resignation on social media a week ago.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase says Jason Chipepo has been charged with desertion and seditious practices by Nakonde Police.

Chipepo resigned from the service on social media citing poor leadership in the service and allowing political cadres to take over a constitutional role of the police of offering security.

In the first count, Sergeant Chipepo, being a duly attested member of the Zambia police service and deployed at Nakonde Police Station did without lawful excuse absent from work for more than 28 days without intentions of returning.

Chipepo is also facing seditious practices after he uttered and published seditious material with intention of bringing into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the government.

Commissioner Njase has since warned men and women in uniform wishing to engage in politics to resign through the laid down procedures, in writing to the office of the Inspector General of Police.

He says the officer is in custody and he will appear in court soon.