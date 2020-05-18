POLICE CLEAR PRIEST OVER DEATH OF WOMAN IN HIS HOME

BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT

“THE matter involving a Catholic Priest, Father Abel Mwelwa and a member of the Catholic Women’s League, Monica Mulenga will be subjected to an inquest following the outcome of the Postmortem.

At the moment there is nothing incriminating the Priest meaning that there are no circumstances to compel the Police to further investigate the matter not until the matter is determined by the Coroner’s Court.

An Inquest is a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an incident, in this case the sudden death in the case of Monica Mulenga.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER”