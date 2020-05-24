By Leah Ngoma

The opposition FDD has condemned the action by police in Ndola to block the upnd from holding their district intra-party elections despite approving the meeting.

Party Spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo says the action by the police is undemocratic and an assault on the country’s democracy and must strongly be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

Mr Mtayachalo is shocked that the police allowed the opposition party to conduct constituency party elections in Ndola but surprisingly cancelled the elections in the middle of the night on pretext that the party violated covid-19 health guidelines.

He says the ruling patriotic front must realize that such unprofessional conduct by the Zambia police has the potential to tarnish the country’s image in the eyes of the international community.

PHOENIX NEWS