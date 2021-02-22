By Logic Lukwanda

Police have confirmed raiding a household of relatives of opposition United Party for National Development UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta in Shibuyunji district in Central Province.

And police have justified the move as a routine operation which was not aimed at harassing or persecuting any individual as it is being reported in some sections of the media.

According to Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, on 19th February, 2021 police conducted searches on various premises in some parts of the country, among them was a household in Shibuyunji district.

She says that the search was conducted by police officers from police service headquarters and was not limited to Shibuyunji but various other places.

Mrs Katongo added that police are by law mandated to conduct a search on any premises or person on reasonable suspicion that anything which is necessary in the criminal justice system may be found.

PHOENIX NEWS