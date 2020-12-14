POLICE CONFIRM MURDER AND SUICIDE OF CHITAMBO NURSING STUDENTS

Central Province Police Chief Chola Katanga has identified the female student who was murdered by the boyfriend as Mapalo Masiku, 21, a second year student of Chitambo College of Nursing and of House Number 351, Mikomfwa Township, in Luanshya Copperbelt Province.

Mr Katanga the incident happened on 13th December 2020 between 12:00 and 13:00 hours in the nearby bush of Chitambo College of Nursing when Mapalo was murdered by her boyfriend.

It is alleged that the deseaced had a sour relationship with her boyfriend which led to her death.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Chitambo Mission Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr Katanga has revealed that the suspect in the murder case of Mapalo, her boyfriend, also died after hanging himself at Chito Area, about 18km from the scene of crime, Chitambo College of Nursing.

He identified the suspect as Mwika Kaluwayo, who was also a student of Chitambo College of Nursing of unmarked House of Low density Area in Serenje was found hanging on a tree at Chito Area in Chitambo District.